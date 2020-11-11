Nov. 11 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together is teasing its new music video.

The K-pop group, known as TXT, shared previews Wednesday of its video for the song "We Lost the Summer."

The teasers show TXT members Yeongun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Heuningkai lounging at home. Soobin is seen playing with a puzzle, Beomgyu hangs out with his dog, and Heuningkai is shown eating.

In addition, Yeonjun is seen cuddling up to a teddy bear, while Taehyun is shown outside. TXT will release the full music video Friday.

"We Lost the Summer" appears on TXT's most recent EP, Minisode1: Blue Hour, released in October. The EP also features the single "Blue Hour," which TXT released a music video for the same month.

TXT released its debut studio album, The Dream Chapter: Magic, in October 2019. In addition to "Blue Hour," the group is known for the singles "Crown," "Cat & Dog," "Can't You See Me."

TXT made its debut in March 2019. The group is the first act to debut from Big Hit Entertainment since BTS.