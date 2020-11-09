Nov. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Taemin is back with new music.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band SHINee, released the album Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2 and a music video for the single "Idea" on Monday.

The "Idea" video shows Taemin lounging and dancing at a modern bar. The singer is also seen dancing in the woods, in front of fire and a stormy background.

"Idea" is the title track from Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2. The album features eight other songs, "Heaven," "Impressionable," "Be Your Enemy" featuring Red Velvet's Wendy, "Think of You," "Exclusive (Korean Ver.)," "Pansy," "I Think It's Love" and "Identity."

Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2 is a followup to Taemin's album Never Gonna Dance Again: Part 1, released in September. Act 1 features the single "Criminal."

Taemin came to fame with SHINee, which also consists of Onew, Key and Minho. He is also a member of the K-pop supergroup SuperM, which released its debut album, Super One, in September.