Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Country music star Luke Combs' What You See is What You Get is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You, followed by Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon at No. 3, Ty Dolla $ign's Featuring Ty Dolla $ign at No. 4 and Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are 21 Savage & Metro Boomin's Savage Mode II at No. 6, Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 7, the Hamilton soundtrack at No. 8, Machine Gun Kelly's Tickets to My Downfall at No. 9 and Harry Styles' Fine Line at No. 10.