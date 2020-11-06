Nov. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Taemin is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band SHINee, released a preview Friday of his video for the song "Idea."

Advertisement

The teaser opens with Taemin stumbling through a forest before showing the singer in a modern bar. It also features parts of Taemin's new choreography.

"Idea" is the title track from Taemin's forthcoming album, Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2. Taemin will release the album and the full "Idea" video Monday.

Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2 features eight other songs, "Heaven," "Impressionable," "Be Your Enemy" featuring Red Velvet's Wendy, "Think of You," "Exclusive (Korean Ver.)," "Pansy," "I Think It's Love" and "Identity."

Tracklist poster of #TAEMIN's 3rd Album '#Act2' has been released! Meet the new song '#IDEA' on NOV 9th at 6PM KST, which adds expectations by unraveling the process of finding a new identity away from his former self based on Plato's theory of ideas!#태민 #샤이니 #SHINee pic.twitter.com/0kfRvjHIdv— SHINee (@SHINee) October 30, 2020

Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2 follows Taemin's album Never Gonna Dance Again: Part 1, released in September. Act 1 features the single "Criminal."

Taemin came to fame with SHINee, which also consists of Onew, Key and Minho. He is also a member of the K-pop supergroup SuperM.