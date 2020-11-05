Nov. 5 (UPI) -- iHeartRadio announced on Thursday a new original podcast series featuring iconic, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction speeches.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Vault will launch on Friday on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are available. The series will cover speeches from artists across rock, hip-hop, country and pop.

The first installment features The Beatles being inducted by Mick Jagger, N.W.A. inducted by Kendrick Lamar, The Eagles inducted by Jimmy Buffet and Stevie Nicks inducted by Harry Styles.

New episodes will premiere every Friday throughout the rest of 2020 with a second season arriving in early 2021.

Other speeches include Queen with Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters; Prince with Alicia Keys and Outkast; Stevie Wonder with Paul Simon; Joan Jett & The Blackhearts with Miley Cyrus; Janet Jackson with Janelle Monae; Bruce Springsteen with Bono, Tupac Shakur with Snoop Dogg, Jackson 5 with Diana Ross, The Cure with Trent Reznor, Bonnie Raitt with Melissa Etheridge; The Staple Singers with Lauryn Hill; Pearl Jam with David Letterman; Joan Baez with Jackson Browne; Metallica with Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers; Gladys Knight & The Pips with Mariah Carey; and The Moody Blues with Ann Wilson of Heart.

"Over the past 35 years, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction Ceremonies have become renowned for their impassioned and sometimes outrageous acceptance speeches. We're thrilled to bring the most iconic moments of past and present music infamy to fans around the world and continue to share what's made the event special in the past and for years to come," president of the iHeartPodcast Network for iHeartMedia Conal Byrne said in a statement.

The podcast launches before the airing of the 35th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT on HBO and HBO Max.

Whitney Houston, The Doobie Brothers, Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex are the 2020 inductees. Jon Landau and Irving Azoff will be honored with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.