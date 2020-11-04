Nov. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Park Ji-hoon is back with new music.

The 21-year-old K-pop star released a video Wednesday for his song "Gotcha."

The "Gotcha" video shows Park being taken into custody by a group of uniformed men with guns. Park escapes his capture as he sings about aiming for someone's heart.

"Gotcha" is the title track from Park's debut studio album, Message, also released Wednesday. The album is Park's first full album as a solo artist.

Park last released the EP The W in May. He is known for the solo singles "L.O.V.E.," "360" and "Wing."

Park came to fame with the boy band Wanna One, which disbanded in 2018. Wanna One released one album, 1¹¹=1 (Power of Destiny), and three EPs during its time as a group.