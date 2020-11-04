Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Arcade Fire performed a new song, titled "Generation A," while appearing on Stephen Colbert's election night special on Showtime.

Colbert introduced the band on Tuesday by saying that the song is inspired by the current climate of the country and includes a hopeful message for the youth.

Advertisement

"They say wait a little longer/ And the times are gonna change/ They wait until tomorrow/ Yesterday is always strange/ They say wait until you're older/ And you will understand/ They say the generation's coming/ But I don't think they understand that I am not a patient man," Arcade Fire's Win Butler sang.

Members William Butler, Régine Chassagne, Jeremy Gara, Tim Kingsbury and Richard Reed Parry were also present for the performance which was recorded inside a darkly lit studio with a disco ball hanging from the ceiling.

Arcade Fire last released the album Everything Now in 2017.