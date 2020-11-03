Nov. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group GFriend is gearing up to release its new album.

The K-pop stars shared a highlight medley Tuesday for its forthcoming third Korean studio album, Walpurgis Night.

The video features clips of the title track, "Mago," and 10 other songs: "Love Spell," "Three of Cups," "GRWM," "Secret Diary," "Better Me," "Night Drive," "Apple," "Crossroads," "Labyrinth" and "Back to the Start."

"Apple" previously appeared on GFriend's EP Song of the Sirens, released in July, while "Crossroads" and "Labyrinth" appeared on the group's EP Labyrinth, released in February.

GFriend will release Walpurgis Night and the "Mago" music video Nov. 9. The group shared concept photos for Walpurgis Night last week that shows the members wearing colorful outfits and sitting in a theater with pink chairs.

GFriend consists of Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji. The group made its debut in 2015.