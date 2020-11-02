Nov. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Super Junior is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a preview Monday of its video for the song "The Melody."

The teaser shows the members of Super Junior talking and laughing as they lounge on an orange sofa.

"The Melody" appears on Super Junior's forthcoming 10th studio album. The group will release the album in December.

"The Melody" is a special single celebrating Super Junior's 15th anniversary as a group. The song and its music video were slated for release Friday but will be postponed.

Super Junior is scheduled to hold a 15th anniversary event Saturday.

Super Junior released its ninth studio album, Time_Slip, in November 2019. The subunit Super Junior-D&E released a music video for "B.A.D." in September.

Super Junior consists of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Donghae, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun. The group made its debut in November 2005.