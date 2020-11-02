Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Steve Earle, Bobbie Gentry, Kent Blazy, Brett James and Spooner Oldham have been elected to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

The Class of 2020 will join the yet-to-to-be-named Class of 2021 during a joint induction ceremony that will take place on Nov. 1, 2021 at the Music City Center in Nashville.

The joint gala, which will celebrate the 50th and 51st anniversaries of the event, is being put together due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earle is known for his self-penned hits such as "Guitar Town," "Copperhead Road" and "The Devil's Right Hand." Gentry is known for "Ode To Billie Joe," "Fancy" and "Mornin' Glory."

Blazy's songwriting credits include Garth Brooks; "If Tomorrow Never Comes" and "Ain't Goin' Down ('Til The Sun Comes Up)." James has penned Carie Underwood's "Jesus Take The Wheel" and Rascal Flatts' "Summer Nights."

Oldham is the writer of songs "I'm Your Puppet" by James & Bobby Purify, "Cry Like A Baby" by The Box Tops and "Sweet Inspiration" by The Sweet Inspirations.