Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Sam Smith is back with new music.

The 28-year-old singer released their third studio album, Love Goes, and a music video for the single "Kids Again" on Friday.

The "Kids Again" video shows Smith spend a lonely day at Brighton Pier as they sing about missing a past love.

"Ooh, every time I hear our song it kind of hurts me still / And, ooh, even after all this time, I kind of miss you still," they sing.

Love Goes also features the singles "My Oasis" and "Diamonds." The album, originally titled To Die For, was initially slated for release in May but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Mixture of emotions releasing this album," Smith wrote Thursday on Instagram. "It's such a weird time to release music but I hope this record can be your friend. It's been mine. This is a celebration of youth and music and singing like a drama queen."

Smith described Love Goes as their "first proper heartbreak album" in an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe this week.

Smith previously dated Brandon Flynn, an actor known for 13 Reasons Why. They confirmed on Watch What Happens Live this month that they are "still single" but have been using dating apps.

Smith will celebrate the Love Goes release with a live stream, pay-per-view performance Friday at 8 p.m. EDT.