Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Paris Jackson is back with new music.

The 22-year-old singer and actress released a music video Friday for the song "Let Down."

In the sumptuous video, Jackson attends a gothic masquerade ball while singing about heartbreak. The video ends with Jackson literally having her heart ripped out.

"You were my all / And now, I fall to the ground / You hit the wall / And now, I crawl underground," Jackson sings.

"Let Down" is the lead single from Jackson's forthcoming debut solo album, Wilted. She discussed the song in an Instagram post Monday.

"so thankful to my close friends, family, and work colleagues for always supporting me and encouraging me to do what makes me the happiest, and that is making music," the star wrote.

"this song means a lot to me because even thought it's a small part in a much larger story, i poured my heart and soul into this. this song is my baby and i've found so much hope and healing through creating this, and i hope it brings joy to others," she added.

Jackson will release Wilted on Nov. 13. She previously released music as part of the duo The Soundflowers with her ex-boyfriend, musician Gabriel Glenn. The couple split in August after more than two years of dating.

Jackson is the daughter of late singer Michael Jackson. As an actress, she has appeared on the series Star and Scream.