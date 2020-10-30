Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers are back with new music.

The pop rock band, consisting of brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, released the holiday song "I Need You Christmas" on Friday.

"I Need You Christmas" is a nostalgic song that looks back on happy Christmases of the past. The Jonas Brothers sing about missing family and friends this year.

"I need you, Christmas / Friends by the fire to hold / Times have been lonely / And lately I just feel alone / I need you, Christmas / Family with nowhere to go / Angels on treetops and angels in the snow," Nick sings.

The cover art for the song features a childhood photo of Kevin, Joe and Nick at Christmas. The Jonas Brothers shared other holiday photos Thursday on Instagram.

"With having such a crazy year, we all really need something to look forward to... the Holidays is a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times," the band wrote.

"For us, this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights and finding the nearest hill to sled. It brings us back to spending time with family setting up the Christmas tree," the group said. "Hopefully it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth and happiness that creating it has brought us. We love you guys very much!"

"I Need You Christmas" is the Jonas Brothers' first new song since "Five More Minutes," released in May. The group released its fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, in June 2019.