Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa is back with new music.

The 25-year-old singer released the single "Fever" with Belgian singer Angèle.

Lipa released the song as a single Thursday and shared a lyric video for the song Friday.

"I hope you love it as much as we loved making it," she wrote on Instagram.

"Fever" appears on the digital edition of Lipa's second studio album, Future Nostalgia. The digital edition also features the song "Levitating" featuring DaBaby.

Lipa planned to promote Future Nostalgia with a European tour in early 2021 but postponed the tour to fall 2021 last week due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She will perform Nov. 27 during a special Studio 2054 online show.

Tickets went on sale Friday for Studio 2054, "a brand new multi-dimensional live experience." Lipa will perform songs from Future Nostalgia, her remix album Club Future Nostalgia, and her debut, self-titled album.

Lipa will "move through custom-built sets, surreal TV shows, roller discos, ecstatic raves, trashy rocker hangouts, voguing ballrooms and diva style dressing rooms" during the event.

Lipa released Future Nostalgia in March. The album features the singles "Don't Start Now," "Physical" and "Break My Heart."