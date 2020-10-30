Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile encourage people to vote in the new song "A Beautiful Noise."

The singers released the single Thursday after performing the song during the CBS special Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy.

"I have a voice / And I let it speak for the ones who aren't yet running free / It's killing me / No one's saying what we need to hear / I will not let silence win," Keys sings.

Keys and Carlile co-wrote the song with Brandy Clark, Linda Perry, Lori McKenna, Ruby Amanfu, Hailey Whitters and Hillary Lindsey.

"The evolution of 'A Beautiful Noise' represents a group of incredible women from all different walks of life coming together with a universal message of hope and empowerment," Carlile said in a statement.

"It is an important reminder that we all have a voice and that our voices count. It was an absolute dream and honor to join the incomparable Alicia Keys to deliver this beautiful message through song," she added. "Please vote."

Keys said "A Beautiful Noise" has a "special energy" that people "need to feel right now."

"Everyone has the power to make beautiful noise and to lift others up with their voice. And now more than ever, we need to let those voices be heard by voting," the singer said.

Keys released her seventh studio album, Alicia, in September. The album features the singles "Show Me Love," "Perfect Way to Die" and "Love Looks Better."

Carlile released her sixth album, By the Way, I Forgive You, in 2018. She also performs as part of the country music supergroup the Highwomen.