Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Country singer-songwriter Bryan Wayne Galentine has died in Tennessee from ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. He was 53.

"Bryan tried to teach each of us to live in the moment and make memories with the ones we love," his wife Staci Starnes Galentine said in a statement Tuesday.

Advertisement

A celebration of Galentine's life is set for Wednesday night.

He was known for penning the songs "Simplify," "What If She's An Angel," "Country By the Grace of God" and "Kick My Ass," and also worked as an advocate for ALS awareness from the time he was diagnosed in 2017.

"He succeeded in his pursuit to get Major League Baseball to have a National Lou Gehrig Day, in which he got the last team on board the day before he passed," a press release said.

"He was proud of his participation in I AM ALS as an Advisory Board Member. In addition to his need to raise ALS awareness, he was a champion of promoting a positive outlook on life through his pages Find The Good Stuff and What's Your Omelet? He openly feared what lay ahead, but faced it with an omnipresent smile and an unparalleled positive grace that touched everyone he came in contact with."

Galentine is survived by his wife and two sons.