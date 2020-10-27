Oct. 27 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Mino is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The 27-year-old recording artist, a member of the boy band Winner, shared a clip Tuesday of his video for the song "Run Away."

The teaser shows a farway shot of Mino running down the middle of a road. The singer is also seen on a subway, in a bathroom with grass growing on the floor and getting into a car.

"Run Away" is the lead single from Mino's forthcoming second studio album, Take. Mino will release the album and the full "Run Away" music video Friday.

Take also features the songs "Love and a Boy," "OK Man" featuring Bobby, "Wa" featuring Zion.T, "I Want to" featuring Meenoi, "Daylight," "Hop In" featuring DPR Live, "Pow!," "Click/Han River View," "Book Store" featuring Bewhy, "Sunrise" and "Lost in a Crowd."

Winner also consists of Jinwoo, Seunghoon and Seungyoon. The group released its third studio album, Remember, in April.