Oct. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is back with new music.

On Monday, the K-pop stars released the album Eyes Wide Open and a music video for the single "I Can't Stop Me."

The "I Can't Stop Me" video features futuristic and floral-inspired imagery. The members are also shown dancing on a subway platform.

Twice discussed Eyes Wide Open and "I Can't Stop Me" in an interview with Hypebae.

"This song has a very clear mood, which helped us find guidance and direction in sculpting our entire album. The story of our title track is also a continuation of our previous album More & More," Nayeon said of "I Can't Stop Me."

"As you can notice from hearing the songs in More & More, we started with bright and cheerful songs like 'Likey.' In contrast, Eyes Wide Open consists of songs with a more mature vibe, so I think you'll be able to see how Twice has changed through the years if you compare the two," Jihyo added.

Eyes Wide Open also features the songs "Hell in Heaven," "Up No More," "Do What We Like," "Bring It Back," "Believer," "Queen," "Go Hard," "Shot Clock," "Handle It," "Depend on You," "Say Something" and "Behind the Mask."

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jihyo, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.