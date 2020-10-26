Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Celebrity sisters Noah Cyrus and Miley Cyrus have released their first song together.

On Monday, Noah, 20, released a new version of her song "I Got So High I Saw Jesus" featuring Miley, 27.

Noah shared her excitement about the duet in an Instagram post Monday.

"no one knows how happy and excited miley and i are to be releasing something TOGETHER for our VERY FIRST TIME!!!! and it's NOT the last," the singer captioned the post.

"thank you sissy for singing with me and as always making it sound nothing but effortlessly beautiful," she told Miley. "i love you so so much and so happy we get to go through all this crazy [expletive] together."

The cover art for the new version of the song shows Noah and Miley holding hands as they take a walk at their family home in Nashville. The sisters' mom, Trish Cyrus, took the photo.

"miley and i call that the best day ever and it was. i didn't even know this photo existed til my mom posted it on instagram," Noah said. "that brings my last thank you to one of my best friends @amaurynessaibia for bringing the picture to life and creating the cover art."

Noah and Miley performed the song on MTV Unplugged this month.

Noah released the original version of "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus" in March. She co-wrote the song with PJ Harding.

"Religion or spirituality can mean many different things to many different people," Noah said in a statement at the time. "Jesus basically represents a greater understanding and knowledge that everything has a purpose and everything will work itself out the way it's supposed to. It will be OK, as long as we are guided by compassion and community. Both are needed more than ever right now."

"I was smoking weed one night, and had this epiphany, then wrote the song, hence the title," she added. "I hope this song resonates with people, especially with all that is going on in the world right now."

"I Got So High That I Saw Jesus" appears on Noah's EP The End of Everything, released in May. Miley will release her seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, in November.