Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Harry Styles teased on Instagram Sunday a new music video for his track "Golden," which appears on his second solo album, titled Fine Line.

The singer runs down a dark tunnel in the clip, released on Sunday, before its announced that the full music video will arrive on Monday.

Advertisement

Styles has released music videos for songs "Lights Up," "Adore You," "Falling" and "Watermelon Sugar," which also appear on Fine Line.

Styles is also investing in a new arena named Co-op Live that will be built in his hometown of Manchester, England.

The Oak View Group is leading construction which will start in November. The arena, set to be one of the largest indoor venues in the U.K., will open in 2023. Co-op is one of the U.K.'s biggest retail chains. Styles used to deliver newspapers for the company before becoming famous.

"I'm incredibly proud and excited to be partnering with OVG on their plans for Co-op Live. Manchester is an incredible city, filled with incredible people, and I couldn't be happier being involved in this project. It very much feels like coming home...I was drawn to this project on every level, from the opportunities it brings to the contribution it will make to the city, and most importantly, that it will allow even more live music to thrive in Manchester. It's just another sign that this amazing city continues to grow," Styles said in a statement.