Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Harry Styles goes for an extended run in his latest music video for "Golden," which appears on his second solo album, titled Fine Line.

The singer, in the clip released on Monday, starts running through a dark tunnel before it's daylight. Styles then starts to speed towards the camera.

"Golden, golden, golden as I open my eyes/ Hold it, focus, hoping, take me back to the light/ I know you were too bright for me/ I'm hopeless, broken, so you wait for me in the sky/ Brown my skin just right/ You're so golden," Styles sings as he keeps running.

The One Direction alum also goes for a swim, drives a car and says hi to a group of passengers driving by.

Fine Line was released in December 2019. Styles last released his self-titled debut solo album in May 2017.

Styles has released music videos for songs "Lights Up," "Adore You," "Falling" and "Watermelon Sugar," which also appear on Fine Line.

Styles is also investing in a new arena named Co-op Live that will be built in his hometown of Manchester, England.

The Oak View Group is leading construction which will start in November. The arena, set to be one of the largest indoor venues in the U.K., will open in 2023. Co-op is one of the U.K.'s biggest retail chains. Styles used to deliver newspapers for the company before becoming famous.

"I'm incredibly proud and excited to be partnering with OVG on their plans for Co-op Live. Manchester is an incredible city, filled with incredible people, and I couldn't be happier being involved in this project. It very much feels like coming home...I was drawn to this project on every level, from the opportunities it brings to the contribution it will make to the city, and most importantly, that it will allow even more live music to thrive in Manchester. It's just another sign that this amazing city continues to grow," Styles said in a statement.