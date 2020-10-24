Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Late rapper Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is 21 Savage & Metro Boomin's Savage Mode II, followed by Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die at No. 3, Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 4 and Machine Gun Kelly's Tickets to My Downfall at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are BLACKPINK's The Album at No. 6, Fleetwood Mac's Rumours at No. 7, the Hamilton soundtrack at No. 8, YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Top at No. 9 and Taylor Swift's Folklore at No. 10.

Pop Smoke was shot and killed in a home invasion in Los Angeles in February. He was 20.