Oct. 23 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is gearing up to release its new album.

The K-pop group shared a "jacket making video" for the album, Eyes Wide Open, on Friday.

Advertisement

The video gives a behind-the-scenes look at the members shooting promo photos for the album. The members took stark black and white shots and also posed against a colorful floral backdrop.

Twice will release Eyes Wide Open, its second Korean studio album, on Monday. The album features the single "I Can't Stop Me."

Twice released a teaser Thursday for its "I Can't Stop Me" music video. The clip shows the members of Twice dancing on a subway platform.

Twice released a new Korean EP, More & More, in June, and a Japanese album, #Twice3, in September.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.