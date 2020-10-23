Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus will release her seventh studio album in November.

The 27-year-old singer shared cover art and a release date, Nov. 27, for the album, titled Plastic Hearts, Thursday on Instagram.

In the caption, Cyrus recalled her journey to releasing the album. She said she was nearly finished with the album when her house was destroyed in California's Woolsley Fire in November 2018.

"If you're reading this... know that I [expletive] love and appreciate you on the deepest level," Cyrus wrote. "I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole [expletive] life. But no one checks an ego like life itself."

"Just when I thought the body of work was finished... it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed," she said.

Cyrus said she's come to see the loss as "a favor" from nature that allowed her to find herself.

"Luckily my collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time. But it never felt right to release my 'story' (each record being a continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing," the singer said.

"If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it 'The Beginning' which usually when something is over we call it 'The End.' But it was far from that," she added. "In triumph and gratitude I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts."

Plastic Hearts features the single "Midnight Sky," which Cyrus released in August. The album also includes Cyrus' live covers of Blondie's "Heart of Glass" and the Cranberries' "Zombie."

Plastic Hearts will mark Cyrus' first new album since Younger Now, released in September 2017. Since Younger Now, Cyrus has married and divorced actor Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus will take part in the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame virtual induction ceremony, which airs Nov. 7 on HBO. She is also nominated at the MTV Europe Music Awards, which air Nov. 8.