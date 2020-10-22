Oct. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink appears in new deleted scenes from its Blackpink: Light Up the Sky documentary.

Netflix shared a series of deleted scenes from the film Thursday on Twitter.

One of the scenes shows Rosé and Lisa discussing the culture shock they experienced when they first moved to Korea.

"I think we had a hard time at first," Lisa says.

"Because we didn't know the culture," Rosé agrees.

"The culture is so different. We had a lot of big gaps," Lisa adds. "I didn't know how to behave or know the Korean etiquette."

BLACKPINK DELETED SCENE #3: What was it like for BLACKPINK when they first started out in Korea? #LightUptheSky1MoreTime pic.twitter.com/lXrVi5o1Py— Netflix (@netflix) October 22, 2020

Rosé and Lisa also discussed how they initially clashed during their early years in the group.

"We became like best friends," Lisa recalled. "And we used to fight like a lot. Every single day, I have to like, 'Oh Rosé, can you just stop?' And I was like, so mad at her."

BLACKPINK DELETED SCENE #4: Dying over this moment where Lisa and Rosé look back on the days they used to fight every single day #LightUptheSky1MoreTime pic.twitter.com/L6gWYfZFXm— Netflix (@netflix) October 22, 2020

Another video shows Blackpink rehearsing the choreography for "Kill This Love."

Blackpink: Light Up the Sky premiered on Netflix last week. The film gives a behind-the scenes look at Blackpink's rise to fame and musical process.

Blackpink consists of Rosé, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo. The group discussed its name and its debut studio album, The Album, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week.