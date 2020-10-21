Oct. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Joohoney is back with a new music video.

The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band Monsta X, released a video Wednesday for his song "Psyche."

In the hardhitting "Psyche" video, Joohoney takes the mic, performs a dance and delivers a lengthy rap. The song explores the successes and failures of life.

"Psyche" appears on Joohoney's new mixtape of the same name, released this month. The mixtape also features the songs "Intro: Ambition," "DIA," "Smoky," "Dark & Cloudy" featuring Kim Boa, "King" and "Wingsuit" featuring Tem.

Monsta X shared behind-the-scenes photos from the "Psyche" music video set on Twitter.

[#주헌] 몬베베 이로써 저의 믹스테잎 영상이 다 공개가 되었어요. 글쎄요 뭔가 훌훌 턴 느낌이 없지않아 있는데 어떠한 성공을 바라고자 한 음악이 아닌 그저 나의 팬들 나의 좋은 사람들을 위해 긍정의 에너지를 함께 하고 싶다 한 믹스테잎이였는데 pic.twitter.com/H80E5l4NWy— 몬스타엑스_MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) October 21, 2020

Psyche is Joohoney's first solo mixtape since DWTD, released in 2018.

Monsta X also consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon and I.M. The group will release its third studio album, Fatal Love, on Nov. 2.