Oct. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Joohoney is back with a new music video.
The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band Monsta X, released a video Wednesday for his song "Psyche."
In the hardhitting "Psyche" video, Joohoney takes the mic, performs a dance and delivers a lengthy rap. The song explores the successes and failures of life.
"Psyche" appears on Joohoney's new mixtape of the same name, released this month. The mixtape also features the songs "Intro: Ambition," "DIA," "Smoky," "Dark & Cloudy" featuring Kim Boa, "King" and "Wingsuit" featuring Tem.
Monsta X shared behind-the-scenes photos from the "Psyche" music video set on Twitter.
Psyche is Joohoney's first solo mixtape since DWTD, released in 2018.
Monsta X also consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon and I.M. The group will release its third studio album, Fatal Love, on Nov. 2.