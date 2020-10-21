Oct. 21 (UPI) -- David Nail is a dad of three.

The 41-year-old country music singer welcomed his third child, a baby girl, with his wife, Catherine Nail, on Monday.

Nail shared the news in an Instagram post Tuesday. He and Catherine Nail named their new daughter Ellie Britton.

"Words do no justice. Just completely in awe of my new baby girl. Ellie Britton Nail, you are already so loved. God is great," the singer wrote.

"I'm so proud of Cat. As small as she is, she managed to have a 9lb baby last night. I want to thank everyone for the kind words, and all the prayers," he said.

Catherine Nail confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"Our angel, Ellie Britton, arrived last night at 7:26 weighing in at 9.2 pounds of straight up sugar! My wishes of a VBAC were successful and it was just the most magical experience and proof of a powerful God, whose power is made perfect in our weakness," the mom of three wrote.

"David was such amazing support and cried harder at her birth than I did. Thank you all for the prayers. She is a dream baby," she added.

Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and former NFL player Marc Mariani were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congrats!!!!! So happy for y'all," Fairchild wrote.

Nail and Catherine Nail married in 2009 and also have 4-year-old twins, son Lawson Brent and daughter Lillian Catherine. Nail announced to People in April that they were expecting again after fertility struggles.

Nail released his fourth studio album, Fighter, in 2016. He is known for the singles "Red Light," "Let It Rain" featuring Sarah Buxton, "Whatever She's Got" and "Night's On Fire."