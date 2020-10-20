Oct. 20 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group, known as TXT, shared a preview Tuesday of its video for the song "Blue Hour."

Advertisement

The teaser opens with the members of TXT sitting in a tree with fall foliage. The members are then seen running through a green field and dancing in front of a carousel.

TXT previously released a preview for the video that shows TXT looking at a ferris wheel from a distance.

"Blue Hour" is the title track from TXT's forthcoming EP, Minisode 1: Blue Hour. The group will release the EP and the full "Blue Hour" music video Oct. 26.

Minisode 1: Blue Hour also features the songs "Ghosting," "We Lost the Summer," "Wishlist" and "Way Home." TXT previously released teasers for the album featuring the individual members.

TXT consists of Taehyun, Soobin, Heuningkai, Beomgyu and Yeonjun. Minisode 1: Blue Hour will mark the group's first release since the EP The Dream Chapter: Eternity, released in May.