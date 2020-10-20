Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The 2020 Latin Grammy Awards will feature performances from Bad Bunny, Karol G and Kany García.

The Latin Recording Academy announced a first round of performers for the annual awards show Tuesday.

Alejandro Fernández, Pedro Capó, Los Tigres del Norte, Christian Nodal, Nathy Peluso and Fito Páez will also take the stage during the ceremony. In addition, Marc Anthony will perform.

Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez will host the awards show, which airs Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. EDT on Univision. The theme of this year's show is Music Makes Us Human.

J Balvin and Bad Bunny lead the field of nominees, with 13 and nine nominations, respectively. Both artists have multiple nominations for Record and Album of the Year.

Bad Bunny released the collaborative album Oasis with J Balvin in 2019 and his second studio album, YHLQMDLG, in February. YHLQMDLG features the singles "Vete," "Ignorantes," "La Difícil" and "Yo Perreo Sola."

Karol G released her second album, Ocean, in 2019. She has released three singles in 2020, including the song "Follow" with her boyfriend, rapper Anuel AA.