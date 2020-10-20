Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Country music star Garth Brooks will preview his cover of "Shallow" during a virtual event this week.

The 58-year-old singer said on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America that he will play part of the song during a preview of his albums Fun and Triple Live Deluxe on his website Wednesday at 7 p.m. EDT.

Brooks recorded "Shallow" with his wife, singer Trisha Yearwood. The couple first performed the song during Brooks' Facebook Live show in March.

"'Shallow' was fun. We did it on a live by request show. Everything kind of lit up," Brooks said. "We went ahead and, per the people, tried it for the new record."

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga recorded the original version of "Shallow" for the film A Star is Born.

"I always thought Bradley Cooper and I had a lot in common. Now I know we do," Brooks said with a laugh. "We both understand that a great song is just finding a great female singer and Gaga is one of the greatest. Miss Yearwood is one of the greatest... so it is officially going to be the single off the record coming up."

Brooks confirmed his and Yearwood's version of "Shallow" will be the lead single from Fun. Fun and Triple Live Deluxe are both slated for release Nov. 20.

On GMA, Brooks said he hopes Fun will bring happiness to fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges.

"The problem is, how do you have fun when the whole world is kind of going through what they're going through? So we put this off and put this off and, you know what, I just think it's time that we smiled a little bit," he said. "It's probably the happiest record I've ever got to do."

Fun is Brooks' first new album since Gunslinger, released in 2016.