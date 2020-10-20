Spencer Davis, who co-founded the 1960s beat band The Spencer Davis Group known for "Gimme Some Lovin'," died Monday. Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- British musician Spencer Davis has died at age 81.

TMZ reported Tuesday that Davis died Monday at a California hospital.

The Birmingham Mail said Davis died of a heart attack. Davis' agent, Bob Birk, told the BBC Davis was being treated in the hospital for pneumonia.

"He was a very good friend," Birk said of Davis. "He was a highly ethical, very talented, good-hearted, extremely intelligent, generous man. He will be missed."

Davis co-founded the 1960s beat band The Spencer Davis Group, which bore his name but featured vocals by Steve Winwood. The group released its first No. 1 single, a cover of "Keep On Running," in 1965.

The Spencer Davis Group was also known for the songs "Gimme Some Lovin'" and "I'm a Man." The group disbanded in 1969 but reunited and released two more albums in the 1970s.

In more recent years, Davis performed as The Spencer Davis Group with new lineups.

Davis is survived by his longtime partner, June, and three children.