Oct. 19 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Loona is back with new music.

The K-pop stars made their comeback Monday by releasing the EP [12:00] and a music video for the single "Why Not?"

In the "Why Not?" video, the members of Loona show their "bad girl" side. The video features racing cars and also imagines the members dancing on the moon.

In a press release, Loona said "Why Not?" is about "pursuing freedom and individualistic self." The song switches keys partway through to signify Loona's evolution and change.

[12:00] also features the songs "12:00," "Voice," "Fall Again," "Universe," "Hide & Seek," "Oops!" and "Star (Voice English Ver.)." Loona said the album represents the group's idea of a Midnight festival, an event where no girl will feel silenced.

"At this time, Loona calls for all girls to come together -- dignified, equal, and worthy of freedom," the press release reads.

Loona consists of HeeJin, HyunJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, ViVi, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Chuu GoWon and Olivia Hye. The group made its official debut in 2018.