Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Garth Brooks announced on Monday that his new album, titled Fun, will be released on Nov. 20.

"Fun is coming and you guys have been so patient -- it's time to have some fun," Brooks says in a video message to fans.

Advertisement

The new album will contain 14 tracks including his collaboration with Blake Shelton "Dive Bar," "All Day Long," "Stronger Than Me" and a cover of "Shallow" from film A Star Is Born with his wife Trisha Yearwood.

Brooks will also release his second live album, titled Triple Live Deluxe, on Nov. 20. Triple Live Deluxe will include 30 songs over 3 CDs from the country star's various tours including his world tour with Yearwood.

Triple Live Deluxe will be available in six different album covers and each will include a booklet containing photos from the road.

Brooks will host a virtual preview of Fun and Triple Live Deluxe through his TalkShopLive channel Wednesday at 7 p.m. EDT.

Brooks was recently honored with the Icon Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.