Oct. 17 (UPI) -- 21 Savage & Metro Boomin's Savage Mode II is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is BLACKPINK's The Album, followed by Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim for the Moon at No. 3, YG's My Life 4Hunnid at No. 4 and Bryson Tiller's ANNIVERSARY at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Machine Gun Kelly's Tickets to My Downfall at No. 6, LANY's Mama's Boy at No. 7, Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die at No. 8, YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Top at No. 9 and Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 10.