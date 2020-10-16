Oct. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Mamamoo is teasing its "Dingga" music video.

The K-pop stars shared a "spoiler film" Friday featuring part of the "Dingga" choreography.

The video shows the members of Mamamoo rehearsing in a dance studio. The members also discuss "Dingga," saying they hope fans "find fun and happiness" while listening to the song.

Mamamoo also posted solo concept photos for "Dingga" on Twitter featuring Moonbyul and Wheein.

Mamamoo previously shared a group concept photo for "Dingga" that shows the members posing in front of a neon store front.

"Dingga" appears on Mamamoo's forthcoming EP, Travel. The group will release "Dingga" on Oct. 20 and Travel on Nov. 3. "Dingga" will mark Mamamoo's first release since the single "Wanna Be Myself" in September.

Mamamoo consists of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The group made its debut in 2014.