Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The 2020 CMT Music Awards will feature singer Ashley McBryde as a co-host.

CMT confirmed Friday that McBrycde, 37, will co-host the awards show next week.

McBryde, 37, joins previously announced co-hosts Kane Brown and Sarah Hyland. CMT has yet to announce a fourth co-host.

McBryde is nominated for multiple awards, including Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year for "One Night Standards."

McBryde released her fourth studio album, Never Will, in April. The album includes "One Night Standards" and the single "Martha Divine."

CMT also announced a list of presenters. Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, Brandi Carlile, Diplo, Idina Menzel, Jessica Chastain, Rob Thomas and Tanya Tucker will present awards.

This year's #CMTawards has a star-studded lineup of presenters and performers! Only 5 days until this year's show on Wednesday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/CXSpRx3t5q— CMT (@CMT) October 16, 2020

Performers include Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey, Luke Combs and Brooks & Dunn, Shania Twain, Morgan Wallen, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Luke Brown and Maren Morris.

The CMT Music Awards will air Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. EDT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land. The show will mark Wallen's first performance since Saturday Night Live canceled his musical guest spot due to his breaking of COVID-19 protocols.