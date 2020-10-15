Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato gives a teary-eyed performance of her politically charged track, "Commander in Chief," in a new music video.

The singer is joined by multiple men and women from all walks of life as they mouth the lyrics to the song and give expressive performances.

Lovato then enters the music video and starts crying as she finishes the track.

"Commander in Chief" sends a message to President Donald Trump and feature lyrics that refer to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Commander in Chief, honestly/ If I did the things you do/ I couldn't sleep, seriously/ Do you even know the truth?/ We're in a state of crisis, people are dyin'/ While you line your pockets deep/ Commander in Chief, how does it feel to still/ Be able to breathe?" Lovato sings.

The song is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, Tidal, Soundcloud and Deezer.

Lovato gave the fist onstage performance of the song Wednesday during the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.