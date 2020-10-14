Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato sent a message to President Donald Trump in her new song, titled "Commander in Chief."

The track, released Wednesday, is available on YouTube and music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, Tidal, Soundcloud and Deezer.

Lovato first announced the song on Instagram Tuesday and said that a music video would be forthcoming. The singer has also urged fans to vote in the upcoming election.

"Commander in Chief, honestly/ If I did the things you do/ I couldn't sleep, seriously/ Do you even know the truth?/ We're in a state of crisis, people are dyin'/ While you line your pockets deep/ Commander in Chief, how does it feel to still/ Be able to breathe?" Lovato sings.

Lovato is set to perform at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday. Sia, En Vogue, Post Malone, BTS, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs, Alicia Keys and Garth Brooks will also be performing.