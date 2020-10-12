Oct. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is gearing up to release its new EP.

The K-pop group shared a highlight medley Monday for its special album ; [semicolon].

Advertisement

The video features clips of the title track, "Home;Run," and five other songs: "Do Re Mi," "Hey Buddy," "Light a Flame," "Ah! Love" and "All My Love." It also includes retro-themed teaser photos.

Seventeen had shared a tracklist for ; [semicolon] on Sunday.

Seventeen previously shared a retro-themed teaser video, titled "The Invitation for Youth."

Seventeen will release ; [semicolon] on Oct. 19. The album is the group's first Korean release since the EP Heng:garae, released in June.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group made its debut in 2015.