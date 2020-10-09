Oct. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is revisiting its past ahead of its fifth anniversary.

The K-pop stars marked the occasion Friday by sharing a video, titled "Once Upon a Twice."

Advertisement

In the short film, the members of Twice recall their early days and how they bonded as a group.

Twice said it was a "surreal" and nerve wracking experience to give its first performance after its debut. The group also recalled its excitement about its debut song and album.

In addition, the members of Twice said being together as a group gives them strength. The members also expressed how they feel about each other.

Twice will release a new album, Eyes Wide Open, on Oct. 26 in honor of its anniversary, which officially falls Oct. 20. The group shared a schedule of events for the album in September.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group is known for the singles "Cheer Up," "TT," "Knock Knock," "Likey" and "Dance the Night Away."