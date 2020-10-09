Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The 2020 CMT Music Awards will feature Kane Brown and Sarah Hyland as hosts.

CMT said Thursday that Brown, a country music singer, and Hyland, an actress known for Modern Family, will host the awards show Oct. 21.

Brown and Hyland will be joined by two other hosts, who will be announced in the coming days.

"From our first conversation about this year's show, we knew we wanted multiple hosts who reflected both our artists and our audience," producers said. "Kane and Sarah are young stars on momentous career rolls ... We're thrilled to welcome them both to their first-time hosting duties at the CMT Music Awards."

Brown said he is excited to host the awards show for the first time.

"The CMT Music Awards have always been about bringing the fans and their favorite artists together to celebrate," the singer said. "I'm so excited to join this year as a first-time host and can't wait for everyone to see the amazing performances that are lined up this year."

Hyland also shared her excitement.

"Fans are the backbone of music and art, without them we would never be able to do what we love. I can't wait to see what happens at this year's show and who the fans vote for," the actress said. "Congratulations to all the nominees!"

Brown is nominated at this year's show and will also perform. Other performers include Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Luke Brown, Maren Morris and Hardy.

The CMT Music Awards will air Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. EDT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land. Fans can vote for their favorite artists now through Oct. 12.

Brown released his second studio album, Experiment, in 2018, and an EP, Mixtape, Vol. 1, in August. Hyland played Haley Dunphy on Modern Family, which ended in April after 11 seasons on ABC.