Oct. 8 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Taemin is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band SHINee, shared a preview Thursday of his video for "Criminal (Minit Remix)."

The teaser opens with Taemin dancing in a black and white outfit. The video then changes to colorful, kaleidoscope-like imagery.

The original version of "Criminal" appears on Taemin's album Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1, released in September. Taemin released a music video and a dance practice video for the song the same month.

Taemin discussed Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1 in an interview with Forbes published last week.

"I just really wanted to emphasize my individual talent and showcase my character as an artist, my own individual style," he said. "I kind of had my hands all over it."

Taemin has yet to announce a release date for Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2.

Taemin came to fame with SHINee, which also consists of Onew, Key and Minho. He is also a member of the K-pop supergroup SuperM, which released its debut album, Super One, in September.