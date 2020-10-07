Oct. 7 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Pentagon is gearing up to release its new EP.

The K-pop group shared an "audio snippet" of the mini album, titled We:th, on Wednesday.

The highlight medley features clips of the EP's six songs: "Daisy," "Beautiful Goodbye," "That Year, That Month, That Day," "You Like" "Paradise (This Night Where Stars Shine)" and "I'm Here," a solo by Jinho that appears on the CD version only.

We:th is Pentagon's first release without Jinho, who is completing his mandatory military service, but does feature YanAn, who was on hiatus.

Pentagon shared new concept photos for the album Tuesday. The group photo shows the members of Pentagon wearing coordinating red and black outfits.

Pentagon shared a comeback trailer, titled "Keep Us by Your Side," for the EP in September.

We:th will mark Pentagon's first new music since the album Universe: The Black Hall, released in February. The group consists of Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Kino and Wooseok.