Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Rock duo The White Stripes will release their first greatest hits album in December.

The White Stripes Greatest Hits will be released via Third Man Records and Columbia Records on Dec. 4, Third Man Records said in a press release Tuesday.

Greatest Hits is a career-spanning compilation featuring "Ball and Biscuit" and 25 other, yet-to-be announced songs. The album is available to preorder as a vinyl or CD, or as a deluxe limited edition color vinyl as part of Third Man Records' Vault Package #46.

In addition, The White Stripes will release upgraded, high-definition versions of their music videos in December.

The White Stripes shared a never-before-seen live performance of "Ball and Biscuit" from a 2003 show in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday.

The White Stripes, consisting of former spouses Jack White and Meg White, formed in Detroit, Mich., in 1997. The group is known for such singles as "Seven Nation Army," "The Hardest Button to Button," "Blue Orchid" and "Icky Thump."

"The same hard work and dedication that The White Stripes exhibited from the onset of their existence is what has been poured into The White Stripes Greatest Hits," the press release reads.

The White Stripes last released the album Icky Thump in 2007.