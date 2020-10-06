Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Austin City Limits Fest will stream as a free virtual event in 2020.

Organizers shared a lineup and schedule for the music festival Tuesday featuring Willie Nelson, Billie Eilish, LCD Soundsystem, Radiohead, Paul McCartney, Phish and other artists.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's festival will feature a broadcast of curated past performances. The free online event will take place Oct. 9-11 and begins streaming Friday at 7 p.m. CDT.

Friday will feature a 2016 performance from Nelson and a 2019 set from Eilish. Saturday's lineup includes a 2010 performance from LCD Soundsystem and a 2016 set from Radiohead, while Sunday features a 2018 performance from McCartney. The festival will close with a 2010 set from Phish.

Andy Roddick, Bryan Stevenson, Matthew McConaughey, Ricky Williams and other stars will make special appearances during the broadcast.

In addition, KXAN said the stream will feature original programming, including behind-the-scenes footage of the making of an ACL Fest.

Organizers canceled the traditional in-person music festival in July due to the health crisis.

"We would have loved to put on another memorable show this year, however, with the uncertainty surrounding the current situation in Texas, this decision is the only responsible solution," they said.

South by Southwest (SXSW), another Austin, Texas, festival, was canceled in March due to the pandemic. Films scheduled to stream during the festival were made available during the SXSW 2020 Film Festival Collection streaming event on Amazon Prime.