Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's Folklore is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim for the Moon, followed by YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Top at No. 3, Alicia Keys' Alicia at No. 4 and Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta's Code Red at No. 6, Keith Urban's The Speed of Now, Part I at No. 7, the Hamilton soundtrack at No. 8, Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 9 and Lil Tecca's Virgo World at No. 10.