Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Rapper Megan Thee Stallion debuted Friday a music video of her new song, "Don't Stop," with Young Thug.

The rump shaking music video premiering on her YouTube channel has an Alice in Wonderland theme at least in part, but Young Thug appears in an Edward Scissorhands costume. Along with the song, Megan Thee Stallion announced that she has a new studio album coming out this fall, but didn't share details.

Advertisement

The song is one of a few new singles from the rapper this year with a couple others including "Girls in the Hood," and Beyonce's remix of "Savage."

A couple months ago, Megan Thee Stallion joined Cardi B on the song, "WAP," which was streamed 93 million times in the first week, marking a record for first-week streams, according to Billboard.

Last month Megan Thee Stallion made the "TIME 100 Most Influential People 2020," list.

Young Thug also partnered most recently with Travis Scott and M.I.A. on the song, "Franchise."

The rapper's new song "Don't Stop" drops ahead of her debut as NBC's Saturday Night Live musical guest on the show's season premiere this Saturday where comedian Chris Rock will be the host.

On Thursday, Megan Thee Stallion earned six nominations for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards.