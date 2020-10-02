Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Six live recordings from the late David Bowie's live 1990s recordings will be released for the first time in a limited edition.

The David Bowie Official twitter feed announced Friday the release of Brilliant Live Adventures, a limited edition of a series of six live albums from Bowie's live recordings in the 1990s on vinyl and CD.

Advertisement

The first album of the series, Ouvrez Le Chien from a live recording at the Starplex Ampitheatre in Dallas on Oct. 13, 1995, during the U.S. leg of the Outside tour, will be released on CD and 2xLP on Oct. 30, according to a statement, which includes a track list for both.

The title, which means "open the dog" in French, was taken from The Man Who Sold the World album, marking its 50th anniversary later this year. Bowie also used the phrase, "ouvre le chien" in the lyrics of his 1993 single, "Buddha of Suburbia," without a Z. The Z was restored when the phrase was featured in the stage set of the 1995 Outside tour.

Parlophone Records said special limited edition boxes will also be available to house the full collection.

The albums and boxes will be available exclusively through the David Bowie official store and Warner Music Group's Dig! store, according to Parlophone Records.

"The first three albums and special limited edition boxes will be released pre-Christmas, with the remaining three albums coming early next year," the statement said.

Bowie, who died at age 69 in 2016 from liver cancer, was known as one of "The 100 Greatest Artists of All Time," according to Rolling Stone, which also said in a tribute that he was "the greatest rock star who ever fell to this or any other world."