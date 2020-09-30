Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Rock band AC/DC announced Wednesday it is reuniting.

"ARE YOU READY? #PWRUP," the group tweeted, along with a photo of the musicians and a text box listing their names: Angus Young (lead guitar,) Brian Johnson (lead vocals,) Cliff Williams (bass guitar,) Phil Rudd (drums) and Stevie Young (rhythm guitar.)

Advertisement

No tour dates or album were announced.

The reunion follows several tumultuous years for AC/DC.

The band's co-founder Malcolm Young died in 2017 at age 64.

In 2016, Williams retired and Johnson quit because he was suffering hearing issues.

A year earlier, Rudd pleaded guilty to charges of threatening to kill his personal assistant and possession of illegal drugs in New Zealand. He ultimately served eight months of home detention for the offenses.

AC/DC was founded in 1973. Its last album was 2014's Rock or Bust. They toured through 2016 to support it.