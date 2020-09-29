Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Jewel teased a demo of a song Tuesday on her first album, Pieces of You, to promote release of deluxe editions of the album on Nov. 20 and a virtual concert.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the first album, which, Jewel said in a statement, changed her life forever.

Advertisement

On Twitter, she posted a demo version of "You Were Meant For Me," to promote the release of the 25th anniversary edition of the debut album on Nov. 20.

The 25th anniversary 4-CD Box Set includes a remastered edition of the original album, b-sides and rarities, a disc of demos and outtakes, a disc containing live material recorded at the Inner Change coffee house and detailed liner notes.

Jewel also announced that she will sing her entire first album, Pieces of You, in sequence for the first time at a Nov. 20 virtual concert.

"Shockingly, I've never sung this album in its entirety, so I though it would be really fun," Jewel said in the statement, regarding the virtual concert. "Because we can't tour and [perform] in person shows right now due to the 'Rona, I thought I'd do a 25th anniversary show for us all online."

Jewel said the event will be streamed live from the Sheridan Opera House in Colorado and singer/songwriter and guitarist Steve Poltz, will perform with her after they both quarantine as a precaution against COVID-19.

"This means so much to me, as he has been in my musical life since I was 18, before I got signed," Jewel's statement said. "He played guitar in the studio for that album when I was too nervous to play for myself. We wrote songs and toured all over the world together. So I knew he needed to be a part of this show."

Tickets to the virtual concert, Pieces of You Live, are available through the singer's webstore.

Jewel said in her statement that anyone who pre-orders a deluxe edition of the album through her webstore will get a free ticket to the livestream.